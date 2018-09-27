Bryce Harper may have posted a cryptic goodbye message to Nationals on Instagram
An elaborate Instagram post in which Harper thanks Nats fans appears to be showing him waving goodbye
The Bryce Harper free agent frenzy this coming offseason is going to be crazy. I'm notably envisioning his agent, Scott Boras, holding court at the Winter Meetings in the middle of hundreds of baseball media people desperately holding up their recording devices in hopes of getting his soundbites while others will be frantically tweeting his quotes. It'll be a scene, man.
For now, we're scrambling to read the tea leaves of every little move, trying to discern if there's meaning behind words or actions. Like this: On Thursday, Bryce Harper posted nine pictures on Instagram that, together, form him appearing to wave goodbye to Nationals fans:
The caption with all nine pictures?
bharper3407 To the fans and the city of DC, thank you!📍
He might be saying goodbye for good. I'm sure he could spin it to say he's saying goodbye for this season, as the Nats don't have another home game. He could also say it's a provisional goodbye, that is, a "just in case I leave" goodbye.
Whatever it is, let the speculation fly!
Harper, 25, is a career .278/.387/.512 (139 OPS+) hitter. He's got 32 doubles, 34 homers, 100 RBI, 102 runs and 12 steals this season with a .244/.391/.494 (131 OPS+) slash this season. He's hit .292/.432/.536 since the All-Star break.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adam Jones recalls 2016 Wild Card Game
This is an amazing story
-
Uecker joins in on Brewer celebrations
The Brewers are back in the postseason, so it's time to party
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 27: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
2018 MLB Awards: CBS Sports picks
Two of our awards winners were unanimous selections
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Sept. 27
Michael Rusk has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday
-
deGrom closes out historic year in style
DeGrom capped off his historic 2018 season with his 1,000th career strikeout