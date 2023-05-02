The Seattle Mariners are poised to call up right-handed pitching prospect Bryce Miller in time to start Tuesday night against the Oakland A's, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Miller, 24, entered the 2023 season ranked third on the Mariners' list of top prospects, according to our in-house expert R.J. Anderson. Here's the write-up:

"Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2021, looks like a major developmental win for the Mariners. He's upped his velocity and tweaked his mechanics since turning pro, to the extent that he was throwing significantly more strikes than he did at Texas A&M. To pair some statistics with that last claim: he walked about three batters per nine last season, as opposed to more than five per nine in his final season with the Aggies. Oh, and he did that while striking out more than 30 percent of the batters he faced across three levels. Miller's future hinges on the sustainability of his command gains. He could become an above-average starter if they stick, or he could be a high-octane reliever if not. Either way, tip your cap to him and Seattle's scouting and developmental staffs for a job well done."

This season, Miller at the Double-A level has struggled in terms of run prevention, as he's pitched to a 6.41 ERA with five home runs allowed in 19 2/3 innings. However, he's looked much better at the command-and-control level with 18 strikeouts against just three walks over those four starts. He also looked strong during spring training. For his minor-league career, Miller owns an ERA of 3.65 and a K/BB ratio of 3.84 across parts of three seasons as a pro. The A's, who presently rank ninth in the American League in OPS and 12th in runs scored, figure to provide a soft landing in the majors for Miller.

Miller's promotion and likely presence in the rotation moving forward is a consequence of injuries and ineffectiveness in Seattle. The team recently lost Robbie Ray for the season after he underwent surgery to address a flexor strain in his pitching arm. Right-hander Easton McGee, who flirted with a no-hitter in his first MLB start, over the weekend landed on the injured list with a forearm strain. As well, Chris Flexen struggled badly across a four-start stint in the rotation, and all of that left the Mariners in need of reinforcement. So enter Miller.

The Mariners welcome Miller's debut with a disappointing 12-16 record and in fourth place in the AL West. Last season, they snapped a long playoff drought with 90 wins and an AL wild-card berth in the postseason.