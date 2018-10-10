Carlos Correa's back remains an issue ahead of ALCS after missing time with injury this season
Correa has not hit well since returning from the DL in August
Shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to be in the Houston Astros lineup on Saturday when they take on the Boston Red Sox to begin the American League Championship Series.
Don't confuse Correa's presence for him being in perfect health, however. Per the Associated Press, Correa's back continues to bother him -- to the extent that walking is painful at times:
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he is in pain: Every swing and miss hurts his aching back, and on the bad days it can even be uncomfortable to walk.
Anyone familiar with Correa's numbers this season already suspected as much.
Correa hit .239/.323/.405 with 15 home runs in 402 regular-season at-bats. Those figures resulted in a 102 OPS+, the worst mark of his big-league career. (Previously, his low was 124.) In the Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, he went 1 for 10 with three walks.
It's worth noting Correa had an .832 OPS before going on the disabled list in late June due to a sore back. Originally, the Astros hoped he'd return after 10 days. That did not happen, with him instead missing a month and a half. Upon returning in August, he hit .180/.261/.256 in 153 plate appearances. He also recorded just six extra-base hits over the stretch, with two of those being home runs.
Correa will presumably continue to play through the remainder of the postseason with an eye on then using the winter to recover completely.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dykstra indicted on three charges
Dykstra allegedly threatened an Uber driver in May
-
LCS start times announced
The NLCS and ALCS begin this weekend, and here's the info you need to know to watch
-
Four offseason questions for Yankees
Ownership's willingness to approve a free agent spending spree is the big question heading...
-
World Series odds: Dodgers-Astros II?
Which team will be left standing in October?
-
Red Sox-Astros ALCS preview
The reigning champion Astros or the 108-win Red Sox?
-
Brewers-Dodgers NLCS preview
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers square off for the NL pennant