Cubs achieve rare feat with third walk-off home run in last five games
Willson Contreras was Saturday's hero
The Cubs on Saturday outlasted the Brewers in 15 innings (CHC 2, MIL 1) and in doing so moved back into first place in the NL Central by a single game. The hero in this one was catcher Willson Contreras, who put one onto Waveland Avenue to snap Milwaukee's seven game win streak:
Like the caption says, it's the team's third walk-off homer in their last five contests. On Wednesday, it was Jason Heyward sinking the Marlins with an 11th-inning bomb, and on Tuesday Kris Bryant's three-run shot in the ninth also sank Miami. As it turns out, all of that puts the Cubs in rarified air:
Suffice it to say, that's lethal levels of fun for the hometown rooters.
Remember the Cubs' 1-6 start to the season? They've gone 22-8 since then, and for the moment their plus-51 run differential is tops in the NL.
