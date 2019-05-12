Cubs achieve rare feat with third walk-off home run in last five games

The Cubs on Saturday outlasted the Brewers in 15 innings (CHC 2, MIL 1) and in doing so moved back into first place in the NL Central by a single game. The hero in this one was catcher Willson Contreras, who put one onto Waveland Avenue to snap Milwaukee's seven game win streak:

Our third walk-off home run in five games!#EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/A8v8WIjwU8 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 11, 2019

Like the caption says, it's the team's third walk-off homer in their last five contests. On Wednesday, it was Jason Heyward sinking the Marlins with an 11th-inning bomb, and on Tuesday Kris Bryant's three-run shot in the ninth also sank Miami. As it turns out, all of that puts the Cubs in rarified air:

This is the 12th time in MLB history a team has had three walkoff home runs in a five-game span, and the first time ever for the Cubs.



The last team to do it was the Blue Jays in July 2017. https://t.co/HxugarGUrZ — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 11, 2019

Suffice it to say, that's lethal levels of fun for the hometown rooters.

Remember the Cubs' 1-6 start to the season? They've gone 22-8 since then, and for the moment their plus-51 run differential is tops in the NL.