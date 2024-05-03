Major League Baseball announced on Friday that Nike will address the uniform flaws that have dominated headlines dating back to their spring reveal in time for Opening Day 2025. Those issues include returning to larger lettering on uniform backs; making sure the uniforms aren't as prone to showing sweat; and tailored pants. Some issues could be fixed as soon as the second half of this season.

"Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us. Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "... We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best."

Earlier this week ESPN reported the MLB Players Association issued a memo to its members blaming Nike for the uniform issues.

"This has been entirely a Nike issue," the memo read, per ESPN. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated."

Nike was reportedly testing potential fixes to the uniform as early as the first week of the season.

Players and fans alike have panned the uniform changes, which were implemented by Nike. The uniforms are manufactured by Fanatics. In addition to having a worse aesthetic quality, several teams have had to delay wearing their City Connect uniforms on account of not getting their shipments in on time.

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo added new fuel to the fire last weekend, telling Newsday that the team has been unable to wear their black and blue uniforms because they don't have the correct pants. "There's a serious problem when a $13 billion industry is having a tough time getting pants from a worldwide industry that is supposed to be at the forefront of apparel and whatnot," he said

MLBPA head Tony Clark delivered the most memorable line on the matter. Back in the spring, after visiting several camps and speaking with clubhouses full of players, he said: "Universal concern is the pant."

Our Kate Feldman spoke to several fashion experts earlier this spring to get their analysis on what went wrong and how Nike and Fanatics can do better.