MLB spring training kicked off this week across Florida and Arizona and, aside from plenty of actual baseball talk -- yes, we know about everyone being in great shape -- there has already been much discussion about new uniforms debuting in 2024. The new Nike Vapor Premier uniforms (which are manufactured by Fanatics) have been taking a lot of heat both by fans on social media and, of much more importance, by the players who are wearing the new threads. Some players have reportedly been frustrated enough to reach out to the players union about the uniform changes.

One of the big complaints has been the small lettering. Here's a look at the jersey on Michael Kopech of the White Sox and, yeah, that lettering looks pretty small.

And here's a side-by-side comparison of replica jerseys:

On a team-by-team basis, we've also seen lots of complaints on the colors and font choices used.

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson has a Nike endorsement deal and he told The Athletic that he's spoken with Nike.

"It's one of those things where there's good and bad," Swanson said. "It's hard to sit here and just blast them about it or praise them for it. There's stuff on both sides, and I think the beauty is they're willing to have those conversations. Obviously, if it's a change of anything, initial reactions are always going to be (strong). But I do think there are some things that could be altered to make it better."

There have also been complaints about how the pants fit.

The Athletic article also pointed out that the MLBPA received some complaints from members and has started to become involved in voicing concerns to the league.

It isn't all one-sided. Major League Baseball and Nike ran a press release on Tuesday that included quotes from players about how great the new jerseys are, such as:

"The Nike Vapor Premier jersey is soft, light and comfortable. It's almost like wearing my favorite shirt out on the field — and so easy to move around in." — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

"The jerseys this season are much more breathable, with vents on the numbers and better airflow all around. It's really going to make a difference during those hot summer games when I'm in full gear." — Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

"These new uniforms fit better and feel lighter. I play fast and want to wear something that won't pull when I'm running. Feeling free in the jersey is the best feeling in the world." — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

It'll be interesting to see if the complaints end up triggering a change to things like the size of the lettering or the font used on the uniforms. It doesn't seem like, for the most part, that the material itself is an issue.