The Texas Rangers were scheduled to wear their City Connect uniforms Friday night, but now that won't happen until April 26, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas News. The reason is pretty simple: They don't have them yet.

The same is true for the Milwaukee Brewers, who were also slated to wear their undelivered City Connect jerseys on Friday, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The 2024 MLB season has been a bit of a nightmare in PR from Fanatics/Nike uniforms. It all started back in the beginning of spring training with the uniforms that appeared to be see-through in addition to having much smaller names and just a general look of being cheaper than threads in past years. Issues continue now with Nike looking to test some different options are players are visibly sweating through the uniforms here in the early going before we get even close to summer.

In the grand scheme of things, the Rangers wearing their normal home uniforms here on Friday night isn't a big deal at all, but it still looks like another mistake from the official uniform providers of Major League Baseball. How were the uniforms not ready and shipped in time?

This is not the unveiling of the Rangers' City Connect uniforms, at least. They first donned those uniforms last season on April 21 with a "TX" logo displayed prominently.