Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is back on the injured list. The Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey announced Friday (via MLB.com). Utility man Austin Martin was called up in a corresponding move.

Buxton left Wednesday's game early after pulling up lame while attempting a stolen base. Here's the video:

Falvey said there does not appear to be any structural issues with Buxton's knee, and they're hopeful he will be able to return after the minimum 10 days. Buxton had surgery on the knee in September 2022 and October 2023.

Buxton, 30, is hitting .250/.300/.391 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run, 11 RBI, 12 runs, one stolen base and 0.8 WAR so far this season in 28 games. In 100 plate appearances, however, he's struck out 32 times against three walks.

Still, there's potential for MVP-level upside in short bursts from Buxton. We've seen it before, such as when he hit .306 with a 1.005 OPS, 19 homers and 4.6 WAR in 2021 in just 61 games. The next year, he homered 28 times in just 340 at-bats.

After serving as only a designated hitter last season in an attempt to keep his bat in the lineup, he's returned to center field this season on a regular basis and has made some quality defensive plays, though the offensive upside has lacked.

The "injury-prone" label is one that has followed Buxton around for years.

In terms of leg injuries alone, Buxton has dealt with groin (2017), big toe (2018), hip (2021 and 2022) and hamstring (2023) injuries. He's had his share of injuries elsewhere, too, and has managed over 100 games just once in his career, when he played in 140 games in 2017. The most he's played since then was in 92 games in 2022 while he appeared in 85 last season.

The Twins started the season a miserable 7-13, but they have won 10 straight games entering Wednesday.