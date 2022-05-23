The Chicago Cubs have fared better on the road than in their own ballpark this season, going 9-9 away from home as opposed to 7-15 at Wrigley Field. They'll look to move over .500 when they visit the National League Central-rival Cincinnati Reds on Monday for the opener of their four-game series. Chicago (16-24) ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-4 home triumph over Arizona on Sunday, while Cincinnati (12-28) completed a 5-4 road trip with a 3-2 victory at Toronto. Chicago will start lefty Drew Smyly (1-5, 3.97 ERA), while Cincinnati will send Vladimir Gutierrez (0-5, 8.65 ERA) to the hill.

First pitch from Great American Ball Park is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Reds odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Cubs vs. Reds money line: Chicago -130, Cincinnati +110

Cubs vs. Reds over-under: 9 runs

Cubs vs. Reds run line: Chicago -1.5 (+130)

CHN: The Cubs are 2-7 in their last nine series openers

CIN: The Reds are 1-9 in their last 10 contests against left-handed starters

Why you should back the Cubs

Chicago enjoyed success on its last road trip, winning two of three contests at both San Diego and Arizona. The duo of Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel has been a dangerous one of late, hitting back-to-back home runs in each of the Cubs' last two games. Wisdom and Schwindel began the eighth inning on Sunday with their blasts, helping give Chicago the victory and becoming the first Chicago teammates to go back-to-back in consecutive contests since Ernie Banks and Jim Hickman in 1969.

Wisdom has homered in three straight games and leads the Cubs with nine blasts. The 30-year-old third baseman also is the team's top run producer with 20 RBIs -- one more than Seiya Suzuki, who has hit safely in nine of his last 10 contests. Smyly has lost five straight decisions after defeating Pittsburgh in his season debut but has yet to be defeated by Cincinnati in his career. The 32-year-old left-hander is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 23 ⅓ innings in four starts and one relief appearance against the Reds.

Why you should back the Reds

Cincinnati has played much better since enduring a nine-game losing streak from April 26-May 5, winning nine of 15 contests. During that span, the Reds have gone 4-2 at home, where they've played only 14 times this season. Kyle Farmer has been one of Cincinnati's hottest at the plate as he has gone 8-for-18 during his five-game hitting streak.

The 31-year-old shortstop has driven in three runs in that span and has recorded seven RBIs over his last nine contests. The Reds will have top run producer Brandon Drury back after he was placed on the restricted list for the weekend series at Toronto due to his being unvaccinated. The 29-year-old third baseman leads Cincinnati with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 32 games.

How to make Reds vs. Cubs picks

