David Ortiz denies any link to gambling on baseball after allegations in new book

A former Red Sox security agent claims Ortiz's close friend was betting against the Red Sox in 2005

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has denied any link to gambling on baseball after allegations in a new book suggest a close associate of Ortiz's was involved in a betting controversy in 2005. 

Former Red Sox security agent Eddie Dominguez has published a book titled "Baseball Cop: The Dark Side of America's National Pastime" that serves as a tell-all for the cases that he purportedly encountered over almost two decades in baseball. These cases include performance-enhancing drugs, human trafficking and, yes, gambling. 

According to Dominguez, a close friend of Ortiz's known as "Monga" bet on baseball games regularly in 2005, including bets against the Red Sox. It became enough of a problem that Monga -- a frequent guest in Boston's clubhouse -- was banned from the locker room, much to Ortiz's displeasure.

Dominguez says he has no proof that Ortiz ever placed a bet through Monga, but said that the situation became serious enough to warrant a meeting between MLB security head Kevin Hallinan, Red Sox manager Terry Francona, Dominguez and Ortiz. Monga's gambling ceased following that meeting.

Ortiz took to Twitter on Thursday to address the allegations posed in the book, vehemently denying any involvement in the gambling activities. 

I wasnt gonna comment on this episode but someone outta nowhere once again try to diminish my image just to sell a couple books…jus for some $$ in his pocket. MLB do a hell of a job letting us know as a player the importance of NOT betting on baseball…especially after pete rose. I have been a player that has been extremely blessed…not only with the love of the fans, but also with lots of $$$. And im SMART ENOUGH to not get caught in some BS like that….trust me!!! im doing this NOT because of u who wrote the book, im doin this for my fans to have peace of mind, cuz y’all deserve that. if i had been involved in anything related to gambling in 2005, my career wouldn’t have ended in 2016….MLB woulda gotten rid of me ASAP, cuz MLB don’t play that!!!! Ill leave this here...remember, you knock me down 10 time, I’ll learn how to get up 11. TRUST. GOD BLESS AMERICA. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ No iba comentar en este episodio pero otra vez alguien quiere tratar de destruir mi imagen sólo para vender sus libros...sólo para el $$ en su bolsillo. MLB trabaja bien fuerte en asegurar que sepamos como jugadores la importancia de NO apostar en baseball...especialmente después del lio con pete rose. He sido un jugador con muchas bendiciones... no sólo con el amor de los fans, sino también con un montón de $$$. Y poseo la inteligente suficiente para no terminar atrapado en algo tan horrible como eso.... créeme!!! estoy haciendo esto no por la persona que escribió el libro, estoy haciendo esto para mis fans para tener la paz de la mente, porque todos ustedes lo merecen. Si yo hubiera estado involucrado en cualquier cosa relacionada con esto en 2005, mi carrera no termina en 2016.... MLB no coje esa con nadie mi carrera ubiese terminado lo mas antes posible, porque MLB no juega!!!! dejo eso ahi ... y recuerda, me noqueas 10 veces, y me paro 11 soy guerrero de nacimiento..... bendiciones Dios es el más fuerte 💪🏿

A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

"I wasn't gonna comment on this episode but someone outta nowhere once again try to diminish my image just to sell a couple books ... just for some [money] in his pocket," Ortiz wrote. 

"MLB does a hell of a job letting us know as a player the importance of NOT betting on baseball ... especially after Pete Rose," Ortiz continued. "I have been a player that has been extremely blessed ... not only with the love of the fans, but also with lots of [money]. And I'm SMART ENOUGH to not get caught in some BS like that ... Trust me!" 

The Red Sox declined to answer questions about the gambling allegations this week, instead deferring to Major League Baseball, saying the matter was a league investigation. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories