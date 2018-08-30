David Ortiz denies any link to gambling on baseball after allegations in new book

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has denied any link to gambling on baseball after allegations in a new book suggest a close associate of Ortiz's was involved in a betting controversy in 2005.

Former Red Sox security agent Eddie Dominguez has published a book titled "Baseball Cop: The Dark Side of America's National Pastime" that serves as a tell-all for the cases that he purportedly encountered over almost two decades in baseball. These cases include performance-enhancing drugs, human trafficking and, yes, gambling.

According to Dominguez, a close friend of Ortiz's known as "Monga" bet on baseball games regularly in 2005, including bets against the Red Sox. It became enough of a problem that Monga -- a frequent guest in Boston's clubhouse -- was banned from the locker room, much to Ortiz's displeasure.

Dominguez says he has no proof that Ortiz ever placed a bet through Monga, but said that the situation became serious enough to warrant a meeting between MLB security head Kevin Hallinan, Red Sox manager Terry Francona, Dominguez and Ortiz. Monga's gambling ceased following that meeting.

Ortiz took to Twitter on Thursday to address the allegations posed in the book, vehemently denying any involvement in the gambling activities.

"I wasn't gonna comment on this episode but someone outta nowhere once again try to diminish my image just to sell a couple books ... just for some [money] in his pocket," Ortiz wrote.

"MLB does a hell of a job letting us know as a player the importance of NOT betting on baseball ... especially after Pete Rose," Ortiz continued. "I have been a player that has been extremely blessed ... not only with the love of the fans, but also with lots of [money]. And I'm SMART ENOUGH to not get caught in some BS like that ... Trust me!"

The Red Sox declined to answer questions about the gambling allegations this week, instead deferring to Major League Baseball, saying the matter was a league investigation.