Derek Jeter writes 'letter to the fans' on his first day as Miami Marlins CEO

There's a new sheriff in town in Miami, and Derek Jeter wants everyone to know it -- starting with becoming a James Bond villain that really cares about clean hands, apparently.

A new era begins. pic.twitter.com/WkqL2oyn2O — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) October 3, 2017

That's a lot of hand sanitizer, Jeets, as our friends at SB Nation have pointed out.

After replacing Jeffrey Loria, who stood with James Dolan in terms of most easily hated owners, Jeter penned a letter to Miami fans (and, of course, in his beloved Players' Tribune) to let them know that it's a new day in Miami, and he's going to do everything he can to ensure that Marlins baseball is different than recent years.

For starters, Jeter wants everyone to know that Miami is pretty cool. "One thing really jumped out at me," he wrote. "It was the way people talked about Miami — with such a sense of pride. Everyone I met seemed to go out of their way to tell me why their city was so special." He also went really far out of his way to sell the connection he has to the city, given he first went when he was 17. To end the intro to the letter, Jeter wrote that "I've never been big on making predictions. I've always had a 'no excuses' mentality in everything I do, and I believe hard work and discipline are rewarded over time. So I won't make any predictions, but I will make a few promises."

Here's the thing: Jeter's promises look a lot like predictions.

"We're going to develop a winning culture," he wrote. It's actually a step in the right direction, given that Loria cared more about bobbleheads than winning. "That's what is most important," Jeter continued. "And that journey starts today. It will not happen overnight. But our ownership group is focused on building a team that this community can be proud of." There's no doubt that would be a welcome change.

Jeter concluded the letter with perhaps the boldest statement of them all. "We believe in the Marlins' organization." Well... We hope so. Because you just literally bought into them. "The truth is, the purchase of the team has been a long process. It's been draining at times" (yeah, you're telling us). Now that the move is finally final, Jeter can set his sights upon making Miami a competitor again -- but not before he throws out a cheesy one-liner.

"The next era of Marlins baseball begins now. Let's have some fun — it's the Miami way."

Hopefully he can make it the Marlins way too.