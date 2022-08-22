The contract for Dodgers utility man/designated hitter Max Muncy had a $13 million team option on it for next season. That means Muncy would either see his option exercised ("picked up") or he would hit free agency. Instead, the Dodgers have given him another year.

The two sides agreed to terms on a deal that is guaranteed for next season at $13.5 million with a $10 million team option for 2024. The simplest way to view it is the Dodgers essentially grabbed the option for next season while giving him another, with Muncy's blessing, as he signed the deal. The Dodgers announced the deal Monday afternoon.

Muncy, who turns 32 next week, was one of the Dodgers' best players last season. He finished 10th in MVP voting after making his second All-Star team. He injured the UCL on his glove hand on a play at first base in the last regular-season game in 2021.

He has struggled mightily for a good portion of 2022, hitting just .190/.326/.386 (96 OPS+) with 15 doubles, 16 homers, 47 RBI and 51 runs in his 99 games. He has started to look like his old self this month, however, hitting .328/.409/.776 with five doubles and seven home runs in 66 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are 16-3 this month after a 21-5 July. At 84-36, they have the best record in baseball by a decent margin and are on pace to break their franchise record for wins in a season, which is 106 and happened in each of the last two 162-game seasons.