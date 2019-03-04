Giants CEO Larry Baer takes leave of absence after altercation with wife caught on camera

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants announced that CEO Larry Baer will take a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.

Official statement from the Board of Directors. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/07IL5jDL9W — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 4, 2019

The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer, who was appointed CEO in 2012, "requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today." The board also said the organization holds itself to the highest standards and that will "guide how we consider this matter moving forward."

The statement also noted that Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering the facts. MLB released the following statement on Friday: "Major League Baseball is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts. We will have no further comment until this process is completed."

The video posted by TMZ on Friday showed Baer dragging his wife, Pam, out of a chair and causing her to fall to the ground during the public altercation. Witnesses said the the two were in a loud argument and Baer tried to take a cell phone away from his wife.