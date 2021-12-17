The Cleveland Guardians announced on Thursday that catching prospect Andrés Meléndez had died in Miami, Florida at the age of 20. No cause of death was provided by the organization.

Meléndez, who would've celebrated his 21st birthday come May 21, spent last season as a member of the Guardians' Low-A affiliate, the Lynchburg Hillcats. Here's the extent of the Guardians' statement, as released on Twitter:

The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to share Andrés Meléndez passed away suddenly this afternoon in Miami, Florida at the age of 20. A member of Low-A Lynchburg in 2021, Meléndez is remembered by his teammates and friends as a positive, respectful and thoughtful young man with a beautiful smile who had a profound impact on others. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, teammates and those who knew him.

Meléndez had joined the Guardians organization in November 2019, when he was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for utility player Mark Mathias. He originally signed with the Brewers out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela.