Is it time for the DH in the National League? Jon Lester, Joe Maddon weigh in after pitcher's baserunning injury

CHICAGO -- On Monday at Wrigley Field, a pitcher -- Cubs ace Jon Lester, namely -- hurt himself while running the bases. While that hamstring injury at this writing does not appear to be serious, many observers in keeping with internet best practices seized the talking stick and declared that the time is nigh for the designated hitter in the National League. This of course happens any time a senior-circuit hurler strains, wrenches, or bungles his way to a state of physical disorder after somehow reaching base and then pretending he knows what to do there. It's tradition, and we're obligated to uphold it.

The other, more insular part of this tradition is to pose the DH question to the pitcher and his manager after the carnage. This also happened on Monday. The two parties in question -- Lester and Cubs skipper Joe Maddon -- had somewhat different reactions. Here's Maddon:

"People get hurt. They're not china dolls. Things happen. They're athletes. Jon's a great athlete actually. Jon's one of the best golfers you're going to find, maybe in all of Major League Baseball. ... 0-2 count line drive to left field, you don't hold athletes back. It just happened. Injuries happen ... There's always a knee-jerk reaction, and they're probably going to want DHs in the National League now because of that. It happens. Stuff happens. It's knee-jerk. Stop being knee-jerk."

And later:

"I do not think Jonny getting hurt today is the proper platform to start stumping for the DH in the National League."

As for Lester, his reaction was more along the lines of measured indifference:

"I just work here," Lester said. ""If they put in the nine hole, I go hit. If we have a DH, great. As a pitcher, I love that we have a pitcher hitting. I'd rather have them hitting than a regular [player]. I think that's what makes the National League unique. Like I said, if tomorrow they put a DH in there, then they put a DH in there. We'll figure it out."

Maddon seems to be opposed to calling for the DH on reactionary grounds, which isn't necessarily the same thing as being opposed to the DH (Maddon of course managed in the AL for several seasons). As for Lester, he'll play it as it lies -- not unlike, you know, someone who's good at golf.