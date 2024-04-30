The Colorado Rockies have promoted outfielder and former first-round pick Jordan Beck ahead of his big-league debut, the team announced Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Rockies placed outfielder Nolan Jones on the injured list with a low back strain.

Beck, 23, was the 38th pick of the 2022 draft by way of the University of Tennessee. In 25 games at the Triple-A level this season, he batted .307/.405/.594 with five home runs, 28 RBI, and five stolen bases (on five attempts).

Over the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Beck as the No. 3 prospect in the Rockies system. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Beck reached Double-A and produced at a slightly above-average level there in his first full professional season. There's no doubting two aspects of his offensive game: he has the ability to drive balls out to the opposite field, and he's shown a willingness to take free passes (giving him the edge here over system mate Yanquiel Fernandez). The main drawback to Beck's skillset is his hit tool. His strikeout rate swelled from 20.8% in High-A to 31.8% in Double-A, and he's been prone to hitting a lot of pop-ups. That combination will restrict his ability to hit for average, putting more pressure on him continuing to bop and walk if he wants to become a big-league regular.

Jones, 25, had gotten off to a poor start after a breakout 2023 campaign that saw him homer 20 times and finish fourth in Rookie of the Year Award voting. Through 26 games, he'd hit .170/.243/.277 (41 OPS+) with one home run and seven RBI.

The Rockies enter Tuesday with a 7-21 record on the year.