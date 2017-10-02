Jeffrey Loria takes his bobblehead collection from Marlins Park Bobblehead Museum
Loria is donating his personal collection to the Hall of Fame
One of the more cool features at Marlins Park during its first few years of existence is a huge case of bobbleheads on the main concourse that they have labeled The Bobblehead Museum. I did a quick feature on it back during the All-Star festivities. Here's a look at one of the pictures of it.
It appears that Marlins soon-to-be-former owner Jeffrey Loria is a bit of an enthusiast. Previous reports indicated that Loria was removing the museum and donating it to the Hall of Fame, but that's now been clarified:
So the museum is staying. That's good news! All is well that ends well.
-
2017 World Series odds favor Indians
Which team do the oddsmakers say is the favorite?
-
MLB Hot Stove 2017
For the fans of 20 teams that missed the playoffs, there's still plenty to look forward to
-
John Coppolella resigns as Braves GM
The Braves will enter the offseason looking for a new general manager
-
Will Marlins deal Stanton?
Will the Marlins' new ownership trade Stanton this offseason? If so, which teams make sens...
-
MLB playoffs schedule, times, TV, scores
The 2017 World Series beings Oct. 24
-
Top 50 players in MLB this season
The 2017 regular season is behind us, and it's time to lay out our final player rankings
Add a Comment