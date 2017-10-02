Jeffrey Loria takes his bobblehead collection from Marlins Park Bobblehead Museum

One of the more cool features at Marlins Park during its first few years of existence is a huge case of bobbleheads on the main concourse that they have labeled The Bobblehead Museum. I did a quick feature on it back during the All-Star festivities. Here's a look at one of the pictures of it.

The display is roughly behind home plate on the main concourse. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

It appears that Marlins soon-to-be-former owner Jeffrey Loria is a bit of an enthusiast. Previous reports indicated that Loria was removing the museum and donating it to the Hall of Fame, but that's now been clarified:

Good news for Marlins Park "Bobblehead Museum" enthusiasts. The Museum will remain, as will about 300-400 bobbleheads. Loria is only taking his personal collection of 900 and giving it to Hall of Fame. https://t.co/3ACvkawpWk — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) October 2, 2017

So the museum is staying. That's good news! All is well that ends well.