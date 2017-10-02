Jeffrey Loria takes his bobblehead collection from Marlins Park Bobblehead Museum

Loria is donating his personal collection to the Hall of Fame

One of the more cool features at Marlins Park during its first few years of existence is a huge case of bobbleheads on the main concourse that they have labeled The Bobblehead Museum. I did a quick feature on it back during the All-Star festivities. Here's a look at one of the pictures of it. 

bobble1.jpg
The display is roughly behind home plate on the main concourse. Matt Snyder, CBS Sports

It appears that Marlins soon-to-be-former owner Jeffrey Loria is a bit of an enthusiast. Previous reports indicated that Loria was removing the museum and donating it to the Hall of Fame, but that's now been clarified: 

So the museum is staying. That's good news! All is well that ends well. 

