Joe Maddon says he's 'very optimistic' about future with Cubs as team heads toward playoff elimination

The Chicago Cubs (82-75) entered Wednesday on a seven-game losing streak and are on the brink of postseason elimination. The Cubs' elimination number is down to one as they're currently five games back of the final NL wild card spot with five games remaining. Manager Joe Maddon entered this final week of play without knowing what his future with the Cubs looks like.

Maddon, 65, is in the final year of his five-year contract he signed in November 2014. Our own Matt Snyder explained why now might be the right time for a spilt between Maddon and the Cubs.

In an interview with 670 The Score Wednesday afternoon, Maddon addressed his future on Chicago's north side.

"We'll make that over the next couple days and move it on from there. But I'm very pragmatic. I'm very optimistic," Maddon said. "I'll just leave it with that. I'm very optimistic right now. I'm very optimistic about the future."

Maddon added he hoped to return, saying: "That's what I signed up for in the beginning. It's always the intention, to stay for a really long time."

Last month, Maddon echoed a similar sentiment, but now with the Cubs about to miss their first postseason after four straight trips, the skipper is in a tough situation. During his five years with Chicago, Maddon's managerial record stands at 469-336. His run includes those four playoff appearances, two NL Central titles and the 2016 World Series championship.