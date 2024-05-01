The Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-0 win over San Francisco on Tuesday, giving them 26 combined runs during that hot streak. Rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu had a single, double and his first career triple on Tuesday, upping his batting average to .316 overall this season. The 24-year-old has at least three hits in four of his last nine games, including a 4 of 5 performance against Cleveland last Wednesday. Should you add the red-hot rookie to your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Abreu and the Red Sox have a favorable matchup against Giants starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies, who allowed five earned runs across just two innings in his lone spot start this season. Are there any MLB DFS stacks that you should be targeting from Boston's lineup? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Bregman hit a three-run homer in the third inning, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, May 1.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel at $2,700 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. He got off to a late start this season after fracturing his thumb prior to Opening Day, but he is riding a power surge of late. Senzel has five home runs across his last seven games, including a two-homer outing against Miami on Sunday.

He is facing Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who is 0-3 with a 6.26 ERA in five starts this season. Heaney has allowed 15 earned runs in his last four outings, failing to make it past six innings in any of those appearances. Senzel might lack a consistent batting average, but he makes up for it as a power hitter who is available at a cheap price in the MLB DFS player pool.

McClure is also rostering Rangers shortstop Corey Seager at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Seager has bounced back from a four-game hitless streak with three hits in his four games since then. He homered against Cincinnati last Saturday and drove in a run against Washington on Tuesday.

Seager is off to a slow start to the season by his standards, especially after he finished second in AL MVP voting last season. However, he underwent offseason hernia surgery and missed all but the final week of spring training, so an uptick in production should be right around the corner. He is facing Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams, who posted a 5.55 ERA in 30 starts last season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.