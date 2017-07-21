Jonah Keri's ultimate sports celebrations bracket: Vote for the best in final four

We are down to the Final Four in our Ultimate Sports Celebrations Bracket! Two one seeds remain, but they'll face formidable competition from a pair of iconic sports moments.

Brandi Chastain's disrobing for the ages came into the tournament as a favorite to go all the way, and she punched her ticket to the semi-finals with a close victory over Bobby Orr's post Stanley Cup-winning leap. Kirk Gibson limping off the bench, swatting a game-winning homer, then slow-trotting around the bases with a bum leg and an emphatic fist pump will be tough to beat this time around.

Meanwhile, the Cal Golden Bears' 7,000-lateral kickoff return for a touchdown with the Stanford Band already on the field celebrating goes up against another unforgettable college football moment: Desmond Howard racing to the end zone, then striking a cocky and indelible Heisman pose.

Only you can decide where the bracket goes from here. So get out there and vote!

Semifinal: Chastain vs. Gibson

1. Brandi Chastain, 1999 Women's World Cup: In front of 90,000-plus people at the Rose Bowl, Chastain became a Sports Illustrated cover subject and a national icon for women, telling them it was OK to celebrate like the men while ignoring the social undertones that came with her method of celebrating. If ever a sports photo captured a look of pure joy, this one was it.

Brandi Chastain falling on her knees after scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup. Getty Images

VS.





4. Kirk Gibson's fist pump after game-winning, pinch-hit HR in the 1988 World Series: Fully confess he probably got a higher seed just so we could hear Vin Scully's voice again (and again). And we have.

Semifinal: The Band vs. Desomond Howard

1. Stanford Band on the field: "THE BAND IS OUT ON THE FIELD! HE'S GOING TO GO INTO THE END ZONE!!!"

VS.





8. Desmond Howard, Heisman pose: Simple, cocky, unforgettable. And it knocked off a No. 1 seed to get here along the way.

How we got here: The Brackets