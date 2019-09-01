Juan Soto becomes first NL player to hit 30 home runs in a season before age 21 since Frank Robinson
The Nationals' young star is having another excellent season
Here's Nationals phenom Juan Soto going opposite field against the Marlins on Saturday night (MIA-WAS GameTracker) for his 30th home run of the 2019 season:
Soto doesn't turn 21 years of age until late October, which means getting to 30 home runs for the season at such an age puts him in elite company:
Robinson, of course, is an inner-circle Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, so this is quite an honor for Soto. And here's the full list, looping in AL players:
Even reaching the majors at age 19, which is what Soto did, it itself a sign of future greatness. Soto, though, is great right now, as he's now batting .295/.404/.568 for the year. He's also drawn 84 walks in 544 plate appearances, which suggests how advanced his command of the strike zone is despite his young age.
Speaking that young age, Soto has a shot to make some history this season:
While Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves has a broader base of skills and has been the more valuable player this season, Soto is probably the best young hitter in all of baseball right now.
