Juan Soto becomes first NL player to hit 30 home runs in a season before age 21 since Frank Robinson

Here's Nationals phenom Juan Soto going opposite field against the Marlins on Saturday night for his 30th home run of the 2019 season:

Soto doesn't turn 21 years of age until late October, which means getting to 30 home runs for the season at such an age puts him in elite company:

Juan Soto is the 1st NL player with 30+ HR in his age-20 season or younger since Frank Robinson in 1956.



— MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 31, 2019

Robinson, of course, is an inner-circle Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, so this is quite an honor for Soto. And here's the full list, looping in AL players:

Complete list of @MLB players to hit 30+ HR in their age-20 season or younger:



2019 - Juan Soto

2012 - Mike Trout

1996 - Alex Rodriguez

1965 - Tony Conigliaro

1956 - Frank Robinson

1939 - Ted Williams

1929 - Mel Ott — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 31, 2019

Even reaching the majors at age 19, which is what Soto did, it itself a sign of future greatness. Soto, though, is great right now, as he's now batting .295/.404/.568 for the year. He's also drawn 84 walks in 544 plate appearances, which suggests how advanced his command of the strike zone is despite his young age.

Speaking that young age, Soto has a shot to make some history this season:

Let's check in on Juan Soto's status on the list of most homers before turning 21 in MLB history:



Mel Ott -- 61

Tony Conigliaro -- 56

Juan Soto -- 52 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 31, 2019

While Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves has a broader base of skills and has been the more valuable player this season, Soto is probably the best young hitter in all of baseball right now.