The Los Angeles Dodgers are the current 2024 World Series favorites, and a huge reason for that is their league-leading batting average (.270). They have won 14 of their last 16 games and are riding a seven-game winning streak heading into their game against the Padres on Friday night. San Diego has the second-best batting average (.260) in baseball, so there are plenty of MLB DFS picks to choose from within that game alone. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is batting .355 with 11 home runs and 27 RBI, but he is also the most expensive player in the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Friday night's MLB schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, so there are many ways to build an MLB DFS strategy. Which undervalued players should you be rostering with your MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Ramirez hit his eighth home run of the season on a solo shot in the eighth inning, returning 14 points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. Semien has been a consistent weapon in DFS contests throughout the first month-plus of the season, leading the Rangers in hits (48) and runs (31). He has been on fire so far this week, racking up 10 hits in three straight games against the Athletics.

Semien went 4 of 5 with a homer and five RBI on Tuesday before posting back-to-back three-hit performances in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. He homered for the seventh time this season in the first game of that twin bill, and now he is heading to the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field in Denver. Semien has a .350 batting average with seven runs scored across 10 games at Colorado during his career.

McClure is also rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Riley has recovered from a rough patch at the end of April, hitting safely in six of his last seven games. He has finished with two hits in three of those games, and he has scored one run in four of his last six outings.

Riley is still sitting well behind his expected numbers overall this season, but his recent consistency suggests a true surge could be right around the corner. He is facing struggling Mets starter Jose Quintana, who is 1-3 with a 5.20 ERA so far this season. Quintana is coming off his worst start of the campaign, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits across just 2.2 innings at Tampa Bay last Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

