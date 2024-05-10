Florida State's baseball stadium, Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium, suffered a great deal of damage on Friday morning after tornadoes touched down in Tallahassee.

Strong winds affected the area where Florida State's campus is located, and portions of the right field wall and foul pole were knocked over by the strong winds.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee revealed that everyone in the area should seek shelter due to multiple tornadoes being discovered on their radar. A tornado did reportedly touch down in the downtown area, according to Jeff Burlew and William L. Hatfield of the Tallahassee Democrat.

"As that line was approaching the city, we had three distinct circulations, each with their own tornado debris signature," meteorologist Christian Oliver told the newspaper. "It looked like they were all kind of coming together into one tornadic capable storm."

Oliver also said that the National Weather Service received several eyewitness accounts of a tornado.

The Florida State baseball team is currently on the road in Pittsburgh, but their next scheduled home game is on May 16 against Georgia Tech. It's unclear where that game will be played in the wake of the damage to the stadium.