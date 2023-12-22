Coveted 25-year-old right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 12-year, $325 million contract. Once he signs it and the pact is fully executed, it'll become the largest contract ever given to a pitcher in MLB history.

That's notable enough, and that's not even counting the substantial posting fee that's owed to the Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto's now-former team in Japan. Add in the posting fee, and the Dodgers' total bill grows by another $50.6 million.

When it comes to the record total salary commitment, Yamamoto's deal just barely edges out the previous record-holder, Gerrit Cole and his $324 million deal with the Yankees. Now here's an updated look at those largest pitcher contracts ever in MLB:

Pitcher Years Total value Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers 12 $325 million Gerrit Cole, Yankees 9 $324 million Stephen Strasburg, Nationals 9 $245 million Jacob deGrom, Rangers 5 $185 million Aaron Nola, Phillies 7 $172 million Carlos Rodón, Yankees 6 $162 million

Yamamoto's is also the longest contract given to a pitcher, which reflects the fact that he's just 25 years of age, making him uncommonly young for a free agent. Of those six biggest pitcher contracts, four -- Yamamoto's, deGrom's, Nola's, and Rodón's -- have been agreed to within the last two offseasons.

As for the biggest contracts of all, Yamamoto's new Dodger teammate Shohei Ohtani of course owns that record with his $700 million deal. Yamamoto's is now tied with Corey Seager of the Rangers for the ninth-biggest contract in MLB, regardless of whether it was signed by a pitcher or position player.

His shiny new Dodgers deal also shatters the record for an NPB player posted to MLB, previously held by Masahiro Tanaka, who signed a seven-year deal worth $155 million with the New York Yankees in January 2014. Yamamoto more than doubled that.