Easton Oliverson, the Little League player from Utah who fractured his skull after falling off the top bunk of a bed, has returned home from the hospital, but his family is not relaxing yet. According to a report by the Associated Press, his parents have officially filed a negligence lawsuit against Little League and the furniture company who made the bed.

After the fall on Aug. 15, Oliverson was airlifted to a local children's hospital and had to be placed in a medically-induced coma. He's had three operations since then. The 12-year-old has made significant progress, but the family said that there is still a long journey ahead for him.

"Please continue to keep Easton in your prayers," they wrote on Instagram. "He is thrilled to be home, but understands that he still has a very long road ahead. It's not going to be easy, but we have faith that his prayer army will continue to carry him through."

The family has been providing updates on Oliverson's recovery on social media. An update posted just a few days ago stated that he is suffering multiple seizures each day. Doctors are trying different medication to help him battle infections, and his right eye is still swollen.

"He's not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It's been a long road," Ken Fulginiti, the family's lawyer, told the AP. "Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week."

Per report, the family is asking for more than $50,000 for Oliverson's medical care, as well as punitive damages. Jace and Nancy Oliverson filed the lawsuit on Sept. 16 in Philadelphia. They argued that the negligence came from the top bunk bed failing to have a railing, which led to their son falling in his sleep.

Oliverson's accident has gotten the attention of many in MLB. Those who have sent him get-well wishes include Marcus Semien, Alex Cora, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.