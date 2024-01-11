shohei-ohtani-dodgers-getty.jpg
Shohei Ohtani's dog Decoy went viral when the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and pitcher was announced as the American League MVP for the 2023 season. Now Ohtani must have a desire to have Decoy fly the open skies with him.

On Thursday, Ohtani posted an image on his Instagram account that appeared to be a passport for his dog. However, it proved to be fake as the passport number was 000MVPUP000 and his control number was 000GOODBOY000.

The fake passport was actually a gift from Rahm Emanuel, the United States ambassador to Japan. Emanuel gave the fake passport to Ohtani and received an Ohtani Dodgers jersey in return.

"Thrilled to meet trailblazing two-time MVP Ohtani-san again – my lucky day," Emanuel posted on X. "Maybe next time I'll be fortunate enough to meet his MVPup, Decoy. – this 'visa' should help."

Decoy may not be able to travel with his passport, but it's still an adorable gesture from Emanuel.