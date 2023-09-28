More than 31,000 Philadelphia Phillies fans made their way into Citizens Bank Park to see the home team defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6, on Thursday night. That number did not include an emotional support alligator, which was turned away at the gate before first pitch.

Leading up to the in-state clash between the Phillies and Pirates, Howard Eskin of 94 WIP posted a photo of the alligator on a leash. Unfortunately for the animal and fortunately for those slated to sit near it, the gator was denied access, so it missed out on a thrilling win for the Phils.

Are you kidding me. A #Phillies fan tried to come into game tonight with what they said was a "service animal." An Alligator! Yes an Alligator. Thing's I've never seen. This is it. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/H7A0FM0IYC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 27, 2023

As it turns out, WallyGator is an emotional support animal for owner Joie Henney, according to The Philadelphia Enquirer. The animal even has a large social media following and walks around in public on its customized leash.

Back in 2019, Henney spoke to the Inquirer about his relationship with Wally. Henney said he struggles with depression, and Wally helped him cope with the loss of some close friends in recent years.

"My doctor wanted to put me on depression medicine, and I hate taking medicine. I had Wally, and when I came home and was around him, it was all OK," Henney said. "My doctor knew about Wally and figured it works, so why not?"

Maybe one day, Wally and other gators will be allowed to enjoy some peanuts and Cracker Jack. For now, Wally and Henney will have to watch the Phillies' playoff run from their own home or a reptilian-friendly establishment.