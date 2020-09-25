Everyone's favorite mattress salesman is at it again. According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has placed a $10,000 bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2020 World Series.

McIngvale placed the wager at the sportsbook at South Point Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday. At the time of the bet, the Astros have +3000 odds to win the World Series. That means that if the Astros win the World Series, "Mattress Mack" would win $300,000.

While this is a relatively small wager by McIngvale's standards, the payout would be quite large. That's because the Astros currently have a 29-28 record and sit 5.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics for first place in the American League West.

McIngvale is no stranger to risking serious amount of money on the Astros. He ended up losing more than $13 million after betting on the Astros to win the 2019 World Series. Instead, they fell to the Washington Nationals in seven games. Scarlet Peark Casino, which is located in D'Iberville, Mississippi, made more than $6.2 million off of McIngvale's failed bets last postseason.

At one point last October, "Mattress Mack" made history when he placed a $3.5 million bet on the Astros to win it all at Scarlet Peark Casino. It's the largest wager in the state's sportsbook history.

There is a method to McIngvale's madness (well, kind of). He made bets across multiple states last year in an effort to offset a promotion that he did at his Houston-area mattress store. The promotion rewarded customers with a full refund on mattresses of $3,000 or more if the Astros won the World Series. If McIngvale came away victorious in all of his bets, he would've made an estimated $25 million. The only problem is that he didn't come away victorious.