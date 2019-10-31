World Series: 'Mattress Mack' lost more than $13 million and this Mississippi casino was the big winner

On Wednesday night, the Washington Nationals became World Series champions for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. The other big winner of the night was the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, located in D'Iberville, Mississippi, who made $6.2 million on bets from Jim "Mattress Mack" McInvgvale, including a $700,000 wager on Thursday.

The biggest winner from Mattress Mack’s betting losses: The @ScarletPearl_MS in Mississippi, which took $6.2 million in his bets, including $700,000 today https://t.co/8Z0Z4x1Y77 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2019

After the series was over McIngvale was a good sport about it all and just wanted to thank several people and places, including Scarlet Pearl Casino who he said outdid the rest.

He said:

"I would also like to thank the Scarlet Pearl Casino in Mississippi for taking all my action and being incredibly gracious and accommodating. They outdid the big boys."

The casino tweeted out that history had been made earlier this month when McIngvale placed the $3.5 million bet, the largest in the state's sportsbook history

History has been made at DraftKings at Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook, and we are thankful to be apart of it! Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale from Houston has officially placed his $3.5M bet at Scarlet Pearl on the Astros to win the World Series! #TheNewWayToBet pic.twitter.com/nKPgnIwtQp — Scarlet Pearl Casino (@ScarletPearl_MS) October 1, 2019

McIngvale made a series of bets in multiple states as a way to offset a promotion he did at his Houston-based mattress store that would give customers a full refund on mattresses of $3,000 or more if the Astros won it all.

His bets were historic and he would have wound up, according to him, taking home around $25 million if Houston finished the job. Instead, the mattress salesman turned famous gambler lost more than $13 million after all was said and done.

New Jersey sportsbooks, who would have lost $6 million if McInvangle's fortune telling skills were accurate, were also big winners with the Astros loss.