New York Mets right-hander Max Scherzer has told reporters he will return from the injured list and rejoin the rotation on Tuesday in time to face the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Scherzer has been sidelined since May 18, when he departed his start with what was later diagnosed as a left oblique strain.

The 37-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star owns a 2.54 ERA with 59 strikeouts through eight starts and 49 2/3 innings this season. He signed a three-year, $130 million contract this past offseason. While the Mets fared well while Scherzer was on the shelf -- they went 22-15 over that span -- his return is most welcome. That's especially the case since ace Jacob deGrom has yet to pitch this season because of a stress reaction in his scapula that he suffered late in spring training.

Scherzer recently completed a minor-league rehab assignment in which he struck out 14 batters in six innings spread across two starts, and the Reds, who rank 13th in the National League in OPS, should provide a bit of a "soft landing" for him in his return.

The Mets enter a weekend interleague home series against the Rangers with an overall record of 47-29 that puts them on pace for 100 wins. They also occupy first place and lead the reigning champion Braves by 3 1/2 games in the NL East.