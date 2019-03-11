Miguel Cabrera pulls off hidden-ball trick with smooth pump fake in spring training game
Here's another clip for the highlight reel of the future Hall of Famer
Miguel Cabrera appears to be in a good place heading into this year, and it's only getting better. On Monday, Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza was completely fooled by the veteran Cabrera at first base in a pickoff attempt during a Grapefruit League game.
Cabrera, who's entering his 17th Major League season, faked a throw back to the pitcher in a variation of the hidden-ball trick. The Tigers' first baseman caught the clueless base runner off the bag and tagged out Adrianza, who had to take the long walk of shame back to the dugout.
There's a teaching moment here kids: Always know where the ball is.
The best trick play of 2019 spring training featured a family connection. Coaching first for the Twins was Toby Gardenhire, the manager of Minnesota's Single-A affiliate Fort Myers Miracle and son of Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire. Ron is probably going to have a long, pointed talk with him about teaching players the right things on the basepaths -- or at least brag about the cheap out the next time they have dinner.
Credit where it's due, it didn't really look like this was Cabrera's plan, he had an opportunity and he took it. It's good, smart baseball from a veteran. It just happened to come in the package of a Little League staple.
