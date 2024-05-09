Marcus Stroman is set to take the ball at Yankee Stadium for the fourth time in pinstripes. The New York native has been vocal about his excitement about pitching for his hometown team and he has a 3.32 ERA over four starts at Yankee Stadium this season. He allowed one run against the Tigers in his most recent outing at Yankee Stadium, but after allowing five walks, he only lasted 5 1/3 innings. Stroman faces the Astros on Thursday and the right-handed pitcher has a 2.50 ERA in six career starts against Houston, so is he a strong option for daily Fantasy baseball players in MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

The Yankees are 6-0 against the Astros this season and Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton all hit home runs on Wednesday from the MLB DFS player pool. With only seven games spaced out on Thursday, which games should you target when forming your MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees 3B/OF Oswaldo Cabrera as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Cabrera went 0-for-2 but walked twice and scored two runs, returning 8 points on DraftKings and 12.4 points on FanDuel. He was a strong value to MLB DFS lineups at a cheap price tag on Wednesday. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Witt leads baseball in runs scored (36) through 38 games, including seven runs over the last four contests. Witt went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, a walk and three runs scored in a 6-4 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. He has a slash line of .391/.533/.696 with 11 runs scored over seven games in May.

Witt also has the seventh-best OPS (.965) in baseball. He enters with career success against Angels left-handed probable starter Reid Detmers. Witt, a right-handed hitter, has a home run in one of six career plate appearances against Detmers. The 24-year-old LHP allowed seven runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Guardians on Saturday in his last start and has surrendered at least four runs in each of his last three outings.

McClure is also rostering Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $6,000 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Ramirez is tied for fifth in baseball with 30 RBI, including at least one RBI in three of his last four games. The 31-year-old has been one of the most feared hitters in baseball over nearly the last decade with at least 30 doubles in each of the last seven full seasons. Ramirez has finished in the top 10 in AL MVP voting in six of the last seven seasons, including three top-three finishes.

Ramirez is playing well as of late also with five hits, including two home runs, over his last four games. He went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday. The White Sox are scheduled to start RHP Erick Fedde, who allowed five runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Cardinals on Saturday in his last start. Fedde has pitched to an ERA greater than 5.00 in each of his last two seasons and Ramirez, a switch-hitter, batted .302 with an .863 OPS against RHP last season. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

