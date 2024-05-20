The San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves meet in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon in Atlanta. San Diego defeated Atlanta 9-1 on Sunday Night Baseball. The Padres (24-24) have played well on the road this year, going 14-8, and are 10-8 during day games. The Braves (26-16), who are 15-7 at home, are 9-5 in day games.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 12:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -124 favorite on the money line (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest Padres vs. Braves odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Braves vs. Padres money line: San Diego +104, Atlanta -124

Braves vs. Padres over/under: 8 runs

Braves vs. Padres run line: Atlanta -1.5 (+160)

SD: The Padres have hit the team total Under in 18 of their last 27 games (+7.70 units)

ATL: The Braves have hit the team total Under in 16 of their last 22 games (+9.70 units)

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (2-1, 1.34 ERA) to the mound. In seven starts, he has allowed just 28 hits, six earned runs and 16 walks, while striking out 40 in 40.1 innings. He pitched well in his last start, a no-decision in a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on May 13. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Sunday, with a double. In 42 games this season, Ozuna is batting .323 with eight doubles, 12 homers and 41 RBI. He has 12 multi-hit games on the season, including a 2-for-3 performance with two RBI in a 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on May 12. He has hit well at times against the Padres throughout his career, with three doubles, 11 homers and 23 RBI.

Why you should back the Padres

Right-hander Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.45 ERA) will start for San Diego. In nine starts, he has pitched 55 innings, allowing 26 hits, 15 earned runs and 17 walks, while striking out 68. In his last outing, he took a 6-3 loss against Colorado, pitching 5.2 innings, allowing five hits, three earned runs and one walk, while striking out eight. In his previous start on May 8 at Chicago against the Cubs, he earned a 3-0 win, pitching seven innings and allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out 12.

Left fielder Jurickson Profar has been dominant this series, going 5-for-9 with a double and two RBI. In Sunday night's win, he was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He has hit safely in seven consecutive games. In 20 career games against Atlanta, Profar has five doubles, one homer and five RBI.

