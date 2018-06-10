MLB DFS for June 10: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Sunday, June 10, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.
And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.
To close out last week, McClure rostered Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for $4,800 on FanDuel. The result: Goldschmidt exploded for two home runs, a double and three RBIs -- returning over 50 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable night. And anyone who used McClure's lineups in FanDuel tournaments on Saturday quintupled their money.
For Sunday's loaded MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings.
Granderson will benefit from a favorable pitching matchup in Toronto, where he'll face Alex Cobb, whose ERA is 6.19. Roster him with confidence on Sunday.
If you roster Granderson, you'll have plenty of room for a star like Cubs outfielder Ben Zobrist, who is $4,200 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel.
Zobrist batted third on Saturday and has the potential to be a major RBI-producer on Sunday against Pirates starter Ivan Nova, who got knocked around for four earned runs in five innings during his last outing. This is Nova's first start in over two weeks, as he was on the disabled list with a finger injury.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all for a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Sunday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
