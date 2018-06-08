MLB DFS for June 8: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks Friday

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, June 8, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has almost $2 million in career winnings and has cashed huge on tournament rosters for NFL, NBA, NHL, golf and NASCAR in the past year.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is off to a hot start this season thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Evan Gattis of the Astros at just $2,700 on FanDuel. The result? Gattis exploded for two hits, a home run and three RBIs -- returning almost 30 FD points and 12x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable night.

For Friday's main slate, McClure loves Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson at $2,500 on FanDuel and $3,500 on DraftKings.

Granderson showed his power on Thursday when he hit a home run, and he gets a strong matchup on Friday against the Orioles and starter Andrew Cashner, who has a 2-7 record and an ERA over 5.00. Lock him in at a cheap price and look for big upside in this situation.

Another pick McClure loves for Friday: Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter at $3,800 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings.

Carpenter had a slow start to the season, but he's been heating up recently with five hits in his last three outings. He's in great position to continue those type of numbers tonight against Matt Harvey (5.79 ERA) at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to got for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, all at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.