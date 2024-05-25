The New York Yankees have outscored their opponents by a combined tally of 20-3 over their last three games, including an 8-0 win at San Diego in Friday's series opener. Outfielder Juan Soto returned to San Diego with a two-run homer in the third inning, while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both left the yard as well. The Yankees have a tricky matchup against Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease on Saturday, as Cease is 5-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 73 strikeouts this season. However, he allowed five earned runs on nine hits across just four innings at Atlanta his last time out.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Padres first baseman Luis Arraez as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Arraez went 4 of 5 with one run scored and one RBI, returning 21.7 points on FanDuel and 18 on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings. Schwarber was held to one hit during Friday's series opener, but he has an outstanding matchup on Saturday. Rockies starting pitcher Dakota Hudson is 1-7 with a 5.89 ERA, giving up multiple earned runs in each of his last eight starts.

Schwarber has three doubles and six walks in 17 career plate appearances against Hudson, and he is playing in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field on Saturday. The Phillies slugger has six homers, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored in 15 career games at Colorado, including three homers in his last six appearances. Schwarber has nine home runs this season, and Saturday's matchup could help him reach double digits.

McClure is stacking Schwarber with Phillies shortstop Edmundo Sosa ($3,400 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings). Sosa only played in seven games during the first month of the season, but he has become a mainstay in the lineup due to Trae Turner's hamstring injury. The 28-year-old has made the most of his opportunity, batting .338 with three homers and 12 RBI.

His first long ball came back on April 7, but he is currently amid a power surge after going deep on Wednesday and Friday. Sosa has five hits in his last seven at-bats, including a 2 of 3 day at the plate in Friday's series opener. He is also poised to take advantage of Saturday's favorable matchup against Hudson at Coors Field. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

