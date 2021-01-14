Major League Baseball is the latest entity to suspend political contributions in the wake of last week's deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by insurgents loyal to President Donald Trump, reports the Associated Press. MLB is suspending political contributions from the league's Political Action Committee.

The league released the following statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday:

"In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward," the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Since last week's insurrection, several companies have suspended contributions to members of Congress who voted to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory. MLB is among the organizations to suspend political contributions all together.

MLB regularly donates to candidates on both sides of the aisle to as part of its long-term lobbying strategy. In 2018, MLB successfully lobbied Congress to pass the "Save America's Pastime Act," allowing teams to pay minor leagues below minimum wage. Political contribution records show MLB has donated more than $660,000 to candidates since 2016.

Individuals, including team owners, will still be allowed to make political donations.