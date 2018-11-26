MLB hot stove: Brian McCann agrees to sign with Braves for Atlanta reunion
The veteran catcher and Georgia native started his career with the Braves
Free agent catcher Brian McCann is going home. After five seasons away from the Braves, he's headed back on a one-year deal, the Braves announced Monday afternoon. The relatively quick signing here was reportedly McCann's idea, too:
McCann was born in Athens, Georgia and was drafted in the second round by the Braves out of Duluth (Georgia) high school. He went on to play the first nine years of his MLB career with the Braves, too, so McCann is Georgia through and through. It makes sense after a five-year hiatus to plan on playing the twilight of his career in where he considers home.
McCann, 34, hit .212/.301/.339 (79 OPS+) with seven homers and 23 RBI in 63 games with the Astros last season. He was bothered for much of the season with a knee injury. Perhaps a return home and better health will pave the way for a season similar to what he had in 2017, when he hit .241/.323/.436 (106) with 18 homers.
Tyler Flowers is the holdover catcher on the Braves' roster and he's a natural platoon mate for McCann, as he swings right handed while McCann swings lefty. Kurt Suzuki, Flowers' former platoon mate, signed a deal with the Nationals earlier this month.
The following catchers, among others, remain free agents: Yasmani Grandal, Wilson Ramos, Robinson Chirinos, Martin Maldonado, Matt Wieters, Jonathan Lucroy and Devin Mesoraco.
