mlb-postseason-bracket-7.png
Mike Meredith/CBS Sports

Four teams remain in Major League Baseball's 2020 postseason, and the League Championship Series round is in full swing this week. The Braves and Dodgers are squaring off in the NLCS, and L.A.'s offense had a historic Game 3 for the team's first win in the series. On the American League side, the Rays hold a commanding 3-1 ALCS lead over the Astros and need one more win to capture the pennant.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

Rays 2, Astros 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

Rays 4, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLCS Game 1

Braves 5, Dodgers 1

FINAL

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 13

NLCS Game 2

Braves 8, Dodgers 7

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

ALCS Game 3

Rays 5, Astros 2

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Wed., Oct. 14

NLCS Game 3

Dodgers 15, Braves 3

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

ALCS Game 4

Astros 4, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5

Rays vs. Astros

5 p.m.

TBS

San Diego

NLCS Game 4

Dodgers vs. Braves

8 p.m.

Fox & FS1

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6*

Rays vs. Astros

6 p.m.

TBS

San Diego

NLCS Game 5

Dodgers vs. Braves

9 p.m.

FS1

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 6*

Dodgers vs. Braves

4:30 p.m.

FS1

Arlington

ALCS Game 7*

Rays vs. Astros

8:30 p.m.

TBS

San Diego

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7*

Braves vs. Dodgers

8:15 p.m.

Fox & FS1

Arlington

*-if necessary

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Tue., Oct. 20

World Series Game 1

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 21

World Series Game 2

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 23

World Series Game 3

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 24

World Series Game 4

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

Sun., Oct. 25

World Series Game 5*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 27

World Series Game 6*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 28

World Series Game 7*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD

TBD

Arlington

*-if necessary 

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUPTIME (ET)TVVENUE

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

Astros 10, A's 5

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 1

Yankees 9, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Tue., Oct. 6

NLDS Game 1

Braves 9, Marlins 5

FINAL

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 2

Astros 5, A's 2

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 2

Rays 7, Yankees 5

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 1

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 7

NLDS Game 2

Braves 2, Marlins 0

FINAL

MLBN

Houston

ALDS Game 3

A's 9, Astros 7

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 3

Rays 8, Yankees 4

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 2

Dodgers 6, Padres 5

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Thurs., Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3

Braves 7, Marlins 0

FINAL

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 4

Astros 11, A's 6

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 4

Yankees 5, Rays 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 3

Dodgers 12, Padres 3

FINAL

MLBN

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 9

ALDS Game 5

Rays 2, Yankees 1

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATESERIES/GAMEMATCHUP/SCORETIME (ET)TVVENUE

Tue., Sept. 29

AL Game 1

Astros 4, Twins 1

FINAL ABC Target Field

AL Game 1

White Sox 4, A's 1

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum


AL Game 1

Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

FINAL

TBS

Tropicana Field


AL Game 1

Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

FINAL

ESPN

Progressive Field

Wed., Sept. 30

NL Game 1

Braves 1, Reds 0

FINAL/13

ESPN

Truist Park


AL Game 2

Astros 3, Twins 1

FINAL

ESPN2

Target Field


NL Game 1

Marlins 5, Cubs 1

FINAL

ABC

Wrigley Field


AL Game 2

A's 5, White Sox 3

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum


AL Game 2

Rays 8, Blue Jays 2

FINAL

TBS

Tropicana Field


NL Game 1

Cardinals 7, Padres 4

FINAL

ESPN2

Petco Park


AL Game 2

Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

FINAL

ESPN

Progressive Field


NL Game 1

Dodgers 4, Brewers 2

FINAL

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Thurs., Oct. 1

NL Game 2

Braves 5, Reds 0

FINAL

ESPN

Truist Park


AL Game 3

A's 6, White Sox 4

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum


NL Game 2

Padres 11, Cardinals 9

FINAL

ESPN2

Petco Park


NL Game 2

Dodgers 3, Brewers 0

FINAL

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Fri., Oct. 2

NL Game 2

Marlins 2, Cubs 0

FINAL

ABC

Wrigley Field


NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:

  • Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
  • Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
  • Oct. 5: ALDS begins
  • Oct. 6: NLDS begins
  • Oct. 11: ALCS begins
  • Oct. 12: NLCS begins
  • Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
  • Oct. 20: World Series begins
  • Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)