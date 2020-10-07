Major League Baseball's 2020 playoffs are in full swing in the division series. All four series are in action Wednesday, and one team has a chance to punch its ticket to the League Championship Series. The Astros are one win away from reaching the ALCS for the fourth year in a row, while the Rays and Yankees are set for a pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday night. In the National League, the Dodgers and Braves are both looking to take commanding 2-0 series leads.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport's history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason -- the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series -- at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you'll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

*- if necessary

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year's postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: