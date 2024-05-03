The top two offenses in baseball will go head-to-head on Friday night when the Dodgers host the Braves in a National League showdown. Los Angeles and Atlanta have proven themselves to be the top two World Series favorites this season, with their superstars bolstering MLB DFS lineups throughout the first month of the season. Their respective pitching rotations have not been as strong as their offenses, so there could be profitable MLB DFS stacks within both rosters on Friday night. Atlanta sends veteran Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound, while Gavin Stone (2-1, 4.68) is making the start for the Dodgers.

Building a winning MLB DFS strategy goes beyond rostering the best players in baseball though, as undervalued players can be huge assets at a cheap price. Which players should you target from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Eovaldi tossed 5.1 shutout innings, striking out eight while allowing two hits and two walks before leaving with an injury, returning 29.6 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, May 3. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. San Diego enters this series opener on a two-game winning streak after taking the final two games of its series against Cincinnati. Tatis played a major role in both games, scoring three total runs while stealing a base and drawing two walks.

He has scored at least one run in six of his last nine games, and he remains a power threat with a team-high six home runs this season. The 25-year-old is facing Diamondbacks starter Slade Cecconi, who has benefited from facing a pair of struggling lineups so far this season. Cecconi was not overly impressive in seven appearances last season, finishing with a 4.33 ERA across 27 innings.

McClure is stacking Tatis with Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts at $4,400 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Bogaerts has started to find his form over the past 11 days, hitting safely in eight of those 11 outings. He posted a trio of multi-hit performances during that stretch, including a 3 of 4 day against Colorado on April 24.

Bogaerts stole his second base of the season last week after homering for the second time this year as well. He hit .285 with 19 homers and 19 stolen bases last season, so his numbers should continue to improve this month. Bogaerts has a .306 batting average with two homers in 10 career games at Arizona, including a 4 of 5 outing last August. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 3, 2024

