There are fewer than six weeks remaining in the regular season, and, on Wednesday, MLB announced the 2021 postseason schedule. MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game.

As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

The regular season ends on Sunday, Oct. 3. Here is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

Date Matchup Start time (ET) TV Tues., Oct 5 TBD (AL) TBA ESPN Weds., Oct 6 TBD (NL) TBA TBS

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Date Series/Game Matchup Start time (ET) TV Thurs., Oct. 7 ALDS A Game 1 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN ALDS B Game 1 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN Fri., Oct. 8 ALDS A Game 2 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN ALDS B Game 2 TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN NLDS A Game 1 TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 9 NLDS A Game 2 TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 10 ALDS A Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 or MLB ALDS B Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 or MLB Mon., Oct. 11 ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 or MLBN NLDS A Game 3 TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Tues., Oct. 12 NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 13 ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 Thurs., Oct 14 NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Date Series/Game Matchup Start time (ET) TV Fri., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBA Fox Sat., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBA Fox or FS1 NLCS Game 1 TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 2 TBD TBA TBS Mon., Oct. 18 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBA FS1 Tues., Oct. 19 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBA FS1 NLCS Game 3 TBD TBA TBS Weds., Oct. 20 ALCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA FS1 NLCS Game 4 TBD TBA TBS Thurs., Oct. 21 NLCS Game 5 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Fri., Oct. 22 ALCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sat., Oct. 23 ALCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA Fox or FS1 NLCS Game 6 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS Sun., Oct. 24 NLCS Game 7 (if nec.) TBD TBA TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)