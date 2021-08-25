mlb-postseason.png
There are fewer than six weeks remaining in the regular season, and, on Wednesday, MLB announced the 2021 postseason schedule. MLB used a 16-team postseason format during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season a year ago. This season they're going back to the usual 10-team format, which means the return of the winner-take-all Wild Card Game.

As a reminder, the three division winners in each league advance directly to the League Division Series. The non-division winners with the two best records meet in the Wild Card Game, with the winner advancing to face the team with the league's best record in the LDS. The LDS is a best-of-five, then the League Championship Series and World Series are both best-of-sevens.

The regular season ends on Sunday, Oct. 3. Here is the complete 2021 MLB postseason schedule.

Wild Card Games (single elimination)

DateMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Tues., Oct 5

TBD (AL)

TBA

ESPN

Weds., Oct 6

TBD (NL)

TBA

TBS

League Division Series (best-of-five)

DateSeries/GameMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Thurs., Oct. 7

ALDS A Game 1

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 1

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

Fri., Oct. 8

ALDS A Game 2

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 2

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

NLDS A Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 9

NLDS A Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 10

ALDS A Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLB

ALDS B Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLB

Mon., Oct. 11

ALDS A Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

ALDS B Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1 or MLBN

NLDS A Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Tues., Oct. 12

NLDS A Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 4 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 13

ALDS A Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1

ALDS B Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1

Thurs., Oct 14

NLDS A Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

NLDS B Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DateSeries/GameMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Fri., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 17

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBA

TBS

Mon., Oct. 18

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

FS1

Tues., Oct. 19

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

FS1

NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBA

TBS

Weds., Oct. 20

ALCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

FS1

NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBA

TBS

Thurs., Oct. 21

NLCS Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Fri., Oct. 22

ALCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sat., Oct. 23

ALCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

Sun., Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

TBS

World Series (best-of-seven)

DateGameMatchupStart time (ET)TV

Tues., Oct. 26

Game 1

TBD

TBA

Fox

Weds., Oct. 27

Game 2

TBD

TBA

Fox

Thurs., Oct. 29

Game 3

TBD

TBA

Fox

Fri., Oct. 30

Game 4

TBD

TBA

Fox

Sat., Oct. 31

Game 5 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Mon., Nov. 2

Game 6 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox

Tues., Nov. 3

Game 7 (if nec.)

TBD

TBA

Fox