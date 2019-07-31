MLB trade deadline: Clint Frazier and Noah Syndergaard had some of the best social media reactions during busy day

The deals and the tweets were flying when the deadline struck

The 2019 trade deadline is now in the rear view mirror after more than 70 players were involved in more than 30 trades. In what was heading toward a rather quiet and disappointing deadline, the baseball world was turned upside down minutes before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

Houston landed a pair of All-Star pitchers in Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez, the Twins bolstered their bullpen with Sam Dyson, and the Cubbies stole Nicholas Castellanos away from Detroit - all within "a couple seconds" of the final alarm. As the kids would say, it went 0 to 100 real quick.

Many players and celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on the latest additions and departures. Some were pleased, others not so much. Both, of course, make for plenty of entertainment.

We have selected some of our favorite reactions from the social media world.

The excitement should continue for some buyers over the next few days as teams see their newest players suit up for the first time.

Our Latest Stories