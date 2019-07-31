MLB trade deadline: Clint Frazier and Noah Syndergaard had some of the best social media reactions during busy day
The deals and the tweets were flying when the deadline struck
The 2019 trade deadline is now in the rear view mirror after more than 70 players were involved in more than 30 trades. In what was heading toward a rather quiet and disappointing deadline, the baseball world was turned upside down minutes before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
Houston landed a pair of All-Star pitchers in Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez, the Twins bolstered their bullpen with Sam Dyson, and the Cubbies stole Nicholas Castellanos away from Detroit - all within "a couple seconds" of the final alarm. As the kids would say, it went 0 to 100 real quick.
Many players and celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on the latest additions and departures. Some were pleased, others not so much. Both, of course, make for plenty of entertainment.
We have selected some of our favorite reactions from the social media world.
The excitement should continue for some buyers over the next few days as teams see their newest players suit up for the first time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
S.D. lands potential star in 3-team deal
Trammell, 21, hasn't had a great season so far at Double-A
-
Tracking every notable MLB trade made
Here's a look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
-
D-Backs acquire Mike Leake
Arizona instead added a rotation piece to replace the departing Zack Greinke
-
MLB trade deadline winners and losers
The Astros got better with Zack Greinke, and some of their AL counterparts stood pat at the...
-
David Robertson out for season
Robertson only made seven appearances before his injury
-
Astros add Zack Greinke at deadline
Houston made a huge splash right at the deadline