MLB trade deadline: Clint Frazier and Noah Syndergaard had some of the best social media reactions during busy day

The 2019 trade deadline is now in the rear view mirror after more than 70 players were involved in more than 30 trades. In what was heading toward a rather quiet and disappointing deadline, the baseball world was turned upside down minutes before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

Houston landed a pair of All-Star pitchers in Zack Greinke and Aaron Sanchez, the Twins bolstered their bullpen with Sam Dyson, and the Cubbies stole Nicholas Castellanos away from Detroit - all within "a couple seconds" of the final alarm. As the kids would say, it went 0 to 100 real quick.

Many players and celebrities took to social media to voice their opinions on the latest additions and departures. Some were pleased, others not so much. Both, of course, make for plenty of entertainment.

We have selected some of our favorite reactions from the social media world.

“Hey everyone, players only meeting in 5 min” pic.twitter.com/88PTPXiyDA — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) July 31, 2019

This is just crazy to see.



Jesse Winker found out about Yasiel Puig being traded to the Indians from a fan yelling out at GABP during the game. pic.twitter.com/fC9eeoVClb — Joey Votto (@EvilJoeyVotto) July 31, 2019

When the trade deadline passes and you’re still a Giant 😎 pic.twitter.com/d5L3rlvRHt — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 31, 2019

Just to be where I’m at it’s a blessing for me underrated/overrated I will always gonna be the nightmare 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/W0ja8K0WDB — Nightmare Vazquez (@F_Vazquez73) July 31, 2019

Didn’t need to see this. Nope. Not at all. Not gonna either. https://t.co/ulnXA605p7 — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 31, 2019

Gerrit Cole was really fired up about the Zack Greinke trade. “There was some hooting and hollering and like 4:08, I think, is when it broke and AJ came in with a big-ass smile. We were very excited.” pic.twitter.com/zjObtXc35G — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) July 31, 2019

The excitement should continue for some buyers over the next few days as teams see their newest players suit up for the first time.