MLB Vegas odds, picks, lines, predictions, best bets for June 11: This three-way parlay pays 6-1
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday
SportsLine's Adam Thompson is on an incredible 73-33 MLB run, hitting on an astounding 69 percent of his past 106 picks and raking in nearly $3,600 for $100 bettors who follow him. Those who parlay his MLB picks are even better off. Thompson nailed all three of his best bets Saturday, including huge upset winners on the Royals (+165) and Braves (+157). The three-team parlay paid out at better than 9-1. Monday's picks, played together, would offer a payout of 6-1.
Thompson, who has covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist, cites deeply researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his unheard-of streak.
We can tell you he's going with the Red Sox (-110) on the road against the Orioles at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Thompson knows the Red Sox have been in a slump, but it's all relative. Boston is 5-5 in its past 10 games, but 44-22 overall, trailing only the Yankees in all of baseball.
The Sox play an Orioles team that has won just two of its past 10 and is 19-45, dead last in the majors.
Each team throws a red-hot starter. Boston knuckleballer Steven Wright (2-0, 1.57 ERA) has just one start, but it was a two-hitter of no-run ball over seven innings against the Tigers. Baltimore's Dylan Bundy (4-7, 4.04) tossed seven shutout innings against the Mets his last time out.
Each lineup has hit the opposing starter well -- the Orioles are .282 lifetime against Wright, while the Red Sox are .294 against Bundy.
But additional numbers push Thompson toward the Sox. For one, they're the No. 1 team in MLB against RHPs, batting .272. That's 46 points higher than the Orioles' .226 mark.
Another convincing stat: Boston ranks No. 1 in the American League in batting average and runs scored. Baltimore ranks dead last in both key categories.
Thompson's other two picks, on the Cubs-Brewers and Angels-Mariners, are also locked in.
So what three-way parlay do you need to jump on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's best bets for Monday night, all from an expert on an amazing 73-33 run picking MLB, earning thousands in profits for his followers.
