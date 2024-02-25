The MLB Players Association is reportedly considering filing a formal complaint on the grounds that Minnesota Twins executive chair Joe Pohlad, nephew of owner Jim Pohlad, recently "violated a reservation of rights clause with the use of media in the collective bargaining agreement" during a local radio appearance, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Earlier this week, Pohlad addressed the Twins' free-agent plans during an interview with WCCO-AM Radio's Jason DeRusha: "We're not going to go out and spend $30 million on a player right now," he said. "The players that are out there right now that probably a bunch of fans are talking about, we are not in the market for those players."

Pohlad did not mention any players by names -- at the time, the top four remaining free agents were lefties Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, outfielder Cody Bellinger (who re-upped with the Chicago Cubs on Sunday), and third baseman Matt Chapman. Nevertheless, Pohlad's comments may have violated the following use of media clause found on page 329 of the 2022-26 Collective Bargaining Agreement (you can access a PDF copy of the entire CBA by clicking here):

Similarly, none of the Covered Parties may make comments to the media about the value of an unsigned free agent, or about possible or contemplated terms for an unsigned free agent, regardless of whether discussions have occurred. The prohibitions apply equally to comments that are on and off the record, as well as to comments that are provided on the condition of anonymity or published without identifying the source (e.g., "an industry source"). The following is a non-exhaustive list of prohibited comments: • "Player X won't receive anything longer than a one-year deal." • "Player X is seeking more than Player Y received." • "We are out on Player X." • "Player X is worth at least $Y million." • "Player X has contract offers from multiple Clubs." • "We are unwilling to forfeit a draft selection to sign Player X." • "We have concerns about Player X's physical condition." • "Player X is not worth more than $Y million, nor should he receive a contract greater than Z years."

The CBA further notes that "The Office of the Commissioner or the Players Association shall promptly investigate an alleged violation of this agreement upon receipt of a written complaint from the other bargaining party." Obviously no such investigation can or will take place until (and if) the MLBPA files a formal complaint. Should Pohlad be found to have violated the above terms, the CBA notes that "the Panel may award appropriate relief to remedy the violation."

The MLBPA did not immediately return a request for comment from CBS Sports.