Mother of A's outfielder Stephen Piscotty passes away after battle with ALS

Gretchen Piscotty, the mother of Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty, has died from complications related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

A's executive vice-president of baseball operations Billy Beane released the following statement through the club on Monday:

"The Athletics organization extends its deepest condolences to the Piscotty family on the loss of Gretchen. She was a devoted wife and mother, whose legacy will live on through her husband, Mike, and their sons Stephen, Austin and Nick."

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Mrs. Piscotty passed away on Sunday at her home in Pleasanton, Calif. She was 55 years of age and had been diagnosed with ALS less than one year ago.

Last December, the Cardinals traded Stephen Piscotty to the A's in part so that he could be closer to his family during his mother's struggle with the relentless disease. Soon after the A's announced Mrs. Piscotty's passing, the Cardinals posted this to Instagram:

The A's also announced that memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute via youcaring.com/piscotty. The team will match up to $50,000.