The Philadelphia Phillies have been all over the news since their season ended last Sunday. General manager Matt Klentak stepped down last week, then, on Monday, the team announced first baseman Rhys Hoskins has undergone Tommy John surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow. He will miss 4-6 months.

Hoskins suffered the injury on Sept. 12 when he attempted to field a wide throw and his elbow collided with the baserunner. Hoskins stayed in and finished the game, then was placed on the injured list two days later. Here's the play:

For pitchers, Tommy John surgery typically comes with a 14-16 month recovery. Position players tend to return much quicker. Didi Gregorius, Hoskins' teammate with the Phillies this past season, had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018. He completed his rehab and returned to MLB game action on June 7, 2019.

The key difference between Gregorius and Hoskins is the injury was to Sir Didi's throwing arm, which requires a more delicate rehab. Hoskins hurt his non-throwing elbow and it could speed up his rehab. For him, it's all about being able to swing a bat free and easy. As a righty hitter, his left elbow is his front elbow when hitting.

Hoskins, 27, authored a .245/.384/.503 batting line with 10 home runs in 41 games this season. It was a strong rebound from his good but not truly great 2019 campaign. Phil Gosselin and Alec Bohm were the team's primary first basemen after Hoskins landed on the injured list.

The 4-6 month recovery time puts Hoskins on track to return in spring training or early in the 2021 regular season. The Phillies open the 2021 season at home against the Braves on Thursday, April 1.