Red Sox vs Astros: Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grand slam the dagger in ALCS Game 3 and Big Papi is loving every moment of it

The Red Sox defeated the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday thanks to a monster eighth inning. With Boston up 3-2, Jackie Bradley Jr. put the game out of reach with a grand slam off of Roberto Osuna. The slam was part of a five-run dagger of an eighth inning for Boston. It was also the sixth grand slam in Red Sox postseason history, after Shane Victorino (2013), David Ortiz (2013), J.D. Drew (2007), Johnny Damon (2004) and Troy O'Leary (1999).

Jackie Bradley Jr. says GOODNIGHTpic.twitter.com/ZHeVgvLzXO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 17, 2018

In Bradley's last two games, he's had seven RBI, all of which were driven in with two outs.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 1-17 with 4 RBI with bases loaded in the regular season. He just hit the 6th postseason grand slam in Red Sox history, first since Shane Victorino in 2013. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2018

Red Sox postseason grand slams:



Jackie Bradley Jr. – 2018 ALCS-G3 at HOU

Shane Victorino – 2013 ALCS-G6 vs. DET

David Ortiz – 2013 ALCS-G2 vs. DET

J.D. Drew – 2007 ALCS-G6 vs. CLE

Johnny Damon – 2004 ALCS-G7 at NYY

Troy O’Leary – 1999 ALDS-G5 at CLE — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) October 17, 2018

That's the 4th grand slam in MLB postseason history by the 9th place hitter in the order.



Previous players:

Miguel Montero - 2016

Mike Cuellar - 1970

Dave McNally - 1970 — Inside Edge (@InsideEdgeScout) October 17, 2018

And as expected, David Ortiz's reaction to the grand slam was pretty great:

Big Papi reacting to that JBJ @RedSox grand slam is everything. pic.twitter.com/lZNUwLmpG8 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 17, 2018

Boston is now just two games away from advancing to the World Series. Game 4 of the ALCS is Wednesday at 8:39 p.m. ET in Houston, with Rick Porcello and Charlie Morton as the starters.

