Red Sox vs Astros: Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grand slam the dagger in ALCS Game 3 and Big Papi is loving every moment of it
It is the sixth grand slam in Red Sox postseason history
The Red Sox defeated the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS on Tuesday thanks to a monster eighth inning. With Boston up 3-2, Jackie Bradley Jr. put the game out of reach with a grand slam off of Roberto Osuna. The slam was part of a five-run dagger of an eighth inning for Boston. It was also the sixth grand slam in Red Sox postseason history, after Shane Victorino (2013), David Ortiz (2013), J.D. Drew (2007), Johnny Damon (2004) and Troy O'Leary (1999).
In Bradley's last two games, he's had seven RBI, all of which were driven in with two outs.
And as expected, David Ortiz's reaction to the grand slam was pretty great:
Boston is now just two games away from advancing to the World Series. Game 4 of the ALCS is Wednesday at 8:39 p.m. ET in Houston, with Rick Porcello and Charlie Morton as the starters.
