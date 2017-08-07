This tape-measure home run in the Little League World Series regionals is everything

It's August, which means the Little League World Series is getting set to kick off. As a primer, there was an amazingly colossal home run in the southeast regional elimination game.

The best part is that on the broadcast, they were just talking about whether this fine young man could hit the ball all the way into the trees.

Spoiler: He did.

"They said he could hit it into the trees ..."



You were saying? #LLWSpic.twitter.com/QcWJnimLnV — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2017

That was Jayce Blalock with a grand slam. Hoo boy, was that thing destroyed.

Blalock's Georgia team (Peachtree City National Little League) would roll to a 14-2 victory over South Carolina and moves to 2-1 in the pool. Perhaps they keep winning and we see Blalock lighting up pitching in Williamsport later this month.