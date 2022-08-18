During Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals, two fans were ejected after they were caught heckling Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. According to the Chicago Tribune, the Nationals fans have received five-year bans from attending games at Nationals Park as a result of their actions.

The incident took place during the top of the 10th inning during Tuesday's 7-5 Cubs victory in 11 innings.

Following Contreras' sacrifice fly to give the Cubs a 5-4 lead, the star catcher was walking back to the Cubs dugout when he became visibly agitated by the two fans in the stands. Contreras yelled back at the fans before security intervened.

At least one fan was wearing a Nationals jersey and was escorted out of the ballpark by security at Nationals Park.

Contreras wouldn't repeat what exactly the fans were saying, but did refer to the fact that they were speaking Spanish.

"If somebody tried to mess up my family, they're going to (have to go through) me first. Whatever they said, it wasn't healthy. It was not right," Contreras said.

Contreras did say that he thought that the fans' comments crossed the line, which led to their ejection and ultimate five-year ban.

"What he said got under my skin," Contreras added. "We're speaking the same language. I know what he means."